Analyst Ratings For Kroger
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:33am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Kroger

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kroger (NYSE:KR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 2
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 1
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 4 3 1

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $41.73 versus the current price of Kroger at $45.15, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Kroger over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.81% from the previous average price target of $40.20.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Jan 2022CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell
Jan 2022Wells FargoDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

