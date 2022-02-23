 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $288.25 with a high of $345.00 and a low of $220.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Coinbase Global over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 23.84% increase from the previous average price target of $378.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for COIN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (COIN)

Coinbase Analysts Laud Strong Q4 Performance, But Wary Of Imminent Regulatory Risk And Trading Volume Outlook
Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?
Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board
Coinbase Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Needed For A Reversal?
Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge
Where Coinbase Global Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com