 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Hyatt Hotels
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Hyatt Hotels

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hyatt Hotels. The company has an average price target of $104.43 with a high of $111.00 and a low of $88.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Hyatt Hotels over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 20.31% from the previous average price target of $86.80.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for H

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for H

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (H)

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com