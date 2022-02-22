 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Agios Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $56.5 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $30.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Agios Pharmaceuticals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.31% increase from the previous average price target of $59.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform

