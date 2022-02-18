 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Ameren
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ameren. The company has an average price target of $89.8 with a high of $95.00 and a low of $86.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Ameren over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 2.28% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (AEE)

Ameren: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Where Ameren Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com