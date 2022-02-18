 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Allbirds
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 2:11pm
Analyst Ratings For Allbirds

Within the last quarter, Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 8 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 5 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allbirds. The company has an average price target of $23.64 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $16.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Allbirds over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.67% increase from the previous average price target of $25.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIRD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

