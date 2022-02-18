 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Northern Trust
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Northern Trust

Within the last quarter, Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Northern Trust. The company has an average price target of $145.2 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $135.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Northern Trust over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.99% from the previous average price target of $137.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

