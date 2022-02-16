 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Wynn Resorts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Wynn Resorts

Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $101.2 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $91.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Wynn Resorts over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.88% from the previous average price target of $102.10.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WYNN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CBREMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

