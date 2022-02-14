 Skip to main content

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Micron Technology
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Micron Technology

Within the last quarter, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 8 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 6 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Micron Technology has an average price target of $108.42 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $77.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Micron Technology over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 18.08% from the previous average price target of $91.82.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022New Street ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

