 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Applied Materials Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Where Applied Materials Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Applied Materials has an average price target of $174.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $160.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Applied Materials over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.44% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Walmart Earnings In Focus
Recap: Applied Materials Q1 Earnings
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMAT
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Applied Materials's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com