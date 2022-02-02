What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Datadog DDOG within the last quarter:
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
These 9 analysts have an average price target of $208.0 versus the current price of Datadog at $147.78, implying upside.
Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Datadog over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock
This average price target has increased by 11.6% over the past month.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
