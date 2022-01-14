QQQ
-1.44
379.10
-0.38%
BTC/USD
+ 241.92
42802.03
+ 0.57%
DIA
-4.45
365.65
-1.23%
SPY
-4.05
468.58
-0.87%
TLT
-1.84
146.12
-1.28%
GLD
-0.45
170.61
-0.26%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Utz Brands

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 12:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Utz Brands

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Utz Brands. The company has an average price target of $19.6 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $19.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Utz Brands over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 11.91% increase from the previous average price target of $22.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Utz Brands, Lowers Price Target to $20

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintains Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $22 to $20. read more

B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Utz Brands with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $19

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo initiates coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $19. read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Utz Brands, Lowers Price Target to $19

Citigroup maintains Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $21 to $19. read more

Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on Utz Brands, Lowers Price Target to $20

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintains Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $23 to $20. read more