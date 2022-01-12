QQQ
+ 1.02
384.80
+ 0.26%
BTC/USD
+ 873.28
43602.57
+ 2.04%
DIA
+ 0.07
362.47
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.74
469.01
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.14
143.70
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.14
170.15
+ 0.08%

Where TD Synnex Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where TD Synnex Stands With Analysts

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0
Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TD Synnex has an average price target of $148.75 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $124.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated TD Synnex over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.46% increase from the previous average price target of $152.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Citigroup Maintains Buy on TD Synnex, Raises Price Target to $165

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintains TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $155 to $165. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2022

  read more

Cross Research Upgrades TD Synnex to Buy, Announces $124 Price Target

Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross upgrades TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) from Hold to Buy and announces $124 price target. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Needham raised the price target for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) from $63 to $96. Impinj shares fell 1.4% to $85.22 in pre-market trading. read more