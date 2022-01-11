QQQ
+ 4.75
375.37
+ 1.25%
BTC/USD
+ 968.55
42791.04
+ 2.32%
DIA
+ 1.11
359.68
+ 0.31%
SPY
+ 2.86
462.65
+ 0.61%
TLT
+ 0.71
141.90
+ 0.5%
GLD
+ 1.74
166.53
+ 1.03%

Analyst Ratings For Porch Group

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Porch Group

Within the last quarter, Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $25.0 versus the current price of Porch Group at $14.12, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Porch Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.71% increase from the previous average price target of $28.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Porch Group

Analyst Ratings For Porch Group

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022

  read more

Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Porch Group with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $21

Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett initiates coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $21. read more

Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Porch Group with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $21

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian initiates coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $21. read more