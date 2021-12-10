QQQ
+ 2.43
391.30
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 593.11
48138.70
+ 1.25%
DIA
+ 1.15
356.96
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 2.67
463.68
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.19
149.41
-0.12%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.27
+ 0.37%

Where Toast Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 1:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Toast Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Toast (NYSE:TOST) within the last quarter:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 3 4 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toast. The company has an average price target of $62.2 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $43.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Toast over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.27% increase from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Toast

Expert Ratings For Toast

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Toast (NYSE:TOST) within the last quarter: read more

Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage On Toast with Neutral Rating

Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta initiates coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral rating. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Toast, Raises Price Target to $65

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintains Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $63 to $65. read more

SMBC Nikko Initiates Coverage On Toast with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $80

SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch initiates coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $80. read more