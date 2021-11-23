QQQ
-4.00
403.30
-1%
BTC/USD
+ 1061.93
57309.11
+ 1.89%
DIA
+ 0.36
355.84
+ 0.1%
SPY
-1.19
468.76
-0.25%
TLT
-1.25
147.87
-0.85%
GLD
-2.17
170.91
-1.29%

Analyst Ratings For Compass Minerals Intl

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Compass Minerals Intl

Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Compass Minerals Intl. The company has an average price target of $63.8 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $51.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Compass Minerals Intl over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.92% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell on Compass Minerals Intl, Lowers Price Target to $51

Goldman Sachs maintains Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) with a Sell and lowers the price target from $57 to $51. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Keybanc boosted the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $185 to $210. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.8% to $180.44 in pre-market trading. read more

BMO Capital Upgrades Compass Minerals Intl to Market Perform, Lowers Price Target to $55

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson upgrades Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) from Underperform to Market Perform and lowers the price target from $60 to $55. read more