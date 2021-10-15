fbpx

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Perficient

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 12:13 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $122.4 versus the current price of Perficient at 129.89, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Perficient over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 29.66% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

