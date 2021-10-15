fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.17
365.46
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
+ 3968.31
61316.25
+ 6.92%
DIA
+ 2.68
346.45
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 2.51
439.99
+ 0.57%
TLT
-1.05
146.93
-0.72%
GLD
-2.68
170.68
-1.59%

Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Urban Outfitters has an average price target of $40.4 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $36.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Urban Outfitters over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.12% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Urban Outfitters, Lowers Price Target to $36

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintains Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $40 to $36. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Urban Outfitters, Raises Price Target to $45

Morgan Stanley maintains Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $44 to $45. read more
Urban Outfitters Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings: 3 Takes From The Street

Urban Outfitters Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings: 3 Takes From The Street

Investors were pulling back Wednesday after retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported second-quarter earnings. Here's what the Street has to say.  read more