Expert Ratings For Oshkosh

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:14 pm
Expert Ratings For Oshkosh

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Oshkosh has an average price target of $130.67 with a high of $148.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Oshkosh over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.57% increase from the previous average price target of $144.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Analyst Ratings

Where Oshkosh Stands With Analysts

Where Oshkosh Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Oshkosh, Lowers Price Target to $134

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintains Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $148 to $134. read more
Analysts Cut Oshkosh PT After Negative Pre-Announcement

Analysts Cut Oshkosh PT After Negative Pre-Announcement