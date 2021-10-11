fbpx

QQQ
-0.82
361.98
-0.23%
BTC/USD
+ 2702.95
57361.95
+ 4.95%
DIA
-0.79
348.32
-0.23%
SPY
-1.25
439.11
-0.29%
TLT
-0.13
142.01
-0.09%
GLD
-0.17
164.40
-0.1%

Where Lear Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Lear Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $191.8 versus the current price of Lear at 171.045, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Lear over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 6.39% from the previous average price target of $204.9.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Lear Stands With Analysts

Where Lear Stands With Analysts

Lear (NYSE:LEA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lear

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lear

Within the last quarter, Lear (NYSE:LEA) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Where Lear Stands With Analysts

Where Lear Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Lear (NYSE:LEA) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lear

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lear

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more