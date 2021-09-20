fbpx

QQQ
-9.79
383.62
-2.62%
BTC/USD
-3688.13
44049.69
-7.73%
DIA
-7.54
353.18
-2.18%
SPY
-9.42
450.82
-2.13%
TLT
+ 1.96
147.21
+ 1.31%
GLD
+ 1.19
162.58
+ 0.73%

Where Teradata Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Teradata Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teradata has an average price target of $69.0 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $55.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Teradata over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 23.21% from the previous average price target of $56.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Teradata

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021

  read more
Why Morgan Stanley Sees 30.4% Upside In Teradata?

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 30.4% Upside In Teradata?

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Teradata to Overweight, Announces $66 Price Target

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announces $66 price target. read more