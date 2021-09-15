fbpx

QQQ
-0.69
375.95
-0.18%
BTC/USD
+ 2187.04
48212.28
+ 4.75%
DIA
+ 0.94
345.54
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 1.11
443.06
+ 0.25%
TLT
-1.07
152.18
-0.71%
GLD
-1.10
169.92
-0.65%

Expert Ratings For Skillsoft

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Skillsoft

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 2 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $13.4 versus the current price of Skillsoft at 10.41, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Skillsoft over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 21.82% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on Skillsoft, Raises Price Target to $12

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintains Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $11 to $12. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2021

  read more

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Skillsoft with Perform Rating

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz initiates coverage on Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) with a Perform rating. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021

  read more