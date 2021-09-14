fbpx

Where SiTime Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 12:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where SiTime Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SiTime has an average price target of $215.0 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $180.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated SiTime over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 37.82% from the previous average price target of $156.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $305 to $331. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $297.03 in pre-market trading. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on SiTime, Raises Price Target to $245

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintains SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $175 to $245. read more

Roth Capital Maintains Buy on SiTime, Raises Price Target to $260

Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintains SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) with a Buy and raises the price target from $200 to $260. read more

Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On SiTime with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $225

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer initiates coverage on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $225. read more