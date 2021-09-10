fbpx

QQQ
-0.47
379.94
-0.12%
BTC/USD
-726.52
45668.62
-1.57%
DIA
-0.74
350.05
-0.21%
SPY
-0.92
449.90
-0.2%
TLT
-1.11
150.83
-0.74%
GLD
-0.53
168.56
-0.32%

Analyst Ratings For Sprinklr

byBenzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Sprinklr

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 4 4 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sprinklr. The company has an average price target of $24.1 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $20.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Sprinklr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 14.76% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Sprinklr, Lowers Price Target to $20

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintains Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $21 to $20. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2021

  read more

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Sprinklr Overweight Initiation: Firm Sees Social As The Primary Use Case Today But Sees Ample Potential For Co. To Deploy Sales, Marketing, Care, And Research Products Across Additional Channels

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Sprinklr Overweight Initiation: Firm Sees Shift To Modern Communication Channels, Expanding Public Experience Data, And Front Office Modernization As Focal Points Of Co. That Have Accelerated In Response To COVID-19