fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.77
360.19
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 227.53
49550.00
+ 0.46%
DIA
+ 1.65
347.83
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 3.39
436.47
+ 0.77%
TLT
+ 0.10
150.35
+ 0.07%
GLD
+ 0.11
166.50
+ 0.07%

Where Bill.com Holdings Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
August 21, 2021 11:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 3 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Bill.com Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $205.57 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $175.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 23.34% increase from the previous average price target of $166.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Bill.com Holdings Stands With Analysts

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings for Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2021

  read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Needham boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $200 to $245. NVIDIA shares rose 1.8% to $193.78 in pre-market trading. read more