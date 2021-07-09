fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.39
356.38
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 4.45
339.93
+ 1.29%
SPY
+ 4.53
426.39
+ 1.05%
TLT
-2.02
150.64
-1.36%
GLD
+ 0.86
167.79
+ 0.51%

Where DocuSign Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 9, 2021 2:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 1 3 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

13 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DocuSign evaluate the company at an average price target of $268.23 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $210.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 1.55% from the previous average price target of $272.44.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings for DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DocuSign

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on DocuSign, Raises Price Target to $330

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintains DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $300 to $330. read more

Why This DocuSign Analyst Is Bullish

A Wedbush Securities analyst is bullish on shares of DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU). Here's what investors need to know.  The DocuSign Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on shares of DocuSign and raised the price target from $260 to $290. read more