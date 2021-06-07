 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings for Science Applications Intl

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 1 0 2
Indifferent 0 1 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Science Applications Intl evaluate the company at an average price target of $96.5 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $89.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.38% increase from the previous average price target of $105.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for SAIC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
May 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SAIC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SAIC)

The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You
What Does Science Applications Debt Look Like?
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021
Science Applications Intl Earnings Preview
This Week's Earnings Storyline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMGNSVB LeerinkMaintains238.0
SCYXAegis CapitalMaintains35.0
DMTRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On5.0
VFFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains11.5
OLPAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com