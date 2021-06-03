 Skip to main content

Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:48am
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 6 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Abbott Laboratories. The company has an average price target of $127.18 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $116.00.

This current average represents a 6.94% increase from the previous average price target of $136.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for ABT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2021BTIGMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

