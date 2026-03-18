Layer 2 Growth Is Changing DeFi Economics On Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has long been the center of decentralized finance. But as Layer 2 networks scale rapidly, the economics that once defined DeFi on Ethereum are being fundamentally reshaped.

Lower transaction fees and faster execution are drawing users away from the mainnet and into Layer 2 ecosystems. While this improves accessibility and user growth, it is also creating new pressures on protocol revenues, liquidity distribution, and long term value capture.

For investors, the shift is not just technical. It is a structural change in how value flows across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Lower Fees Are Driving A Surge In User Activity

Layer 2 networks such as Arbitrum and Optimism have significantly reduced the cost of interacting with DeFi protocols. Transactions that once cost tens of dollars on Ethereum mainnet can now be executed for a fraction of that amount.

This has opened the door to a broader user base, particularly retail participants who were previously priced out.

"Lower fees are expanding the total addressable market for DeFi," said Sandeep Nailwal, co founder of Polygon, in a recent interview. "Users who could not justify paying high gas fees are now able to participate in meaningful ways."

The impact is visible in user behavior. Trading activity, smaller transaction sizes, and more frequent interactions are all increasing on Layer 2 networks. This is helping drive overall ecosystem growth, even as activity shifts away from the main chain.

However, this growth comes with tradeoffs.

Protocol Revenues Are Under Pressure

While Layer 2 adoption is boosting usage, it is also compressing fee generation for many DeFi protocols.

On Ethereum mainnet, high gas fees contributed to significant revenue for validators and, indirectly, for protocols that benefited from high value transactions. On Layer 2 networks, lower costs mean that protocols must rely on higher volume to generate comparable income.

"Cheaper transactions are great for users, but they fundamentally change the revenue model," said Tarun Chitra, CEO of Gauntlet. "Protocols now need scale rather than high margins to sustain growth."

This shift is forcing protocols to rethink their business models. Instead of extracting value from fewer, high value transactions, they must optimize for volume, retention, and capital efficiency.

For investors, this raises important questions about valuation. Protocols that once appeared highly profitable under a high fee environment may face margin compression as activity migrates to lower cost environments.

Ethereum's Role Is Evolving Into A Settlement Layer

As Layer 2 adoption grows, Ethereum's role within its own ecosystem is changing.

Rather than serving as the primary venue for user activity, Ethereum is increasingly acting as a base layer for settlement and security. Transactions are executed on Layer 2 networks and then finalized on Ethereum.

This evolution has significant implications for value capture.

"Ethereum is becoming the settlement layer for a multi chain execution environment," said Vitalik Buterin, co founder of Ethereum, in a recent discussion on scaling. "The goal is to maximize scalability without compromising decentralization."

In this model, Ethereum's value is tied less to direct transaction fees from users and more to its role as the foundation of the ecosystem. This includes securing Layer 2 networks and maintaining the integrity of the broader system.

For investors, this suggests that Ethereum's long term thesis remains intact, but the drivers of value may shift.

Liquidity Is Following Users To Layer 2

As users migrate to Layer 2 networks, liquidity is following.

Decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and derivatives protocols are increasingly deploying across multiple Layer 2 ecosystems to capture user activity. This is leading to a redistribution of capital that was once concentrated on Ethereum mainnet.

The result is a more fragmented but also more dynamic liquidity landscape.

Protocols that successfully expand across Layer 2 networks are gaining an edge, while those that remain concentrated on the mainnet risk losing relevance.

"Liquidity tends to follow the path of least resistance," said Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave. "As transaction costs drop, users and capital naturally move to where they can be most efficient."

This trend is reinforcing the importance of multi chain strategies. For DeFi protocols, being present on multiple Layer 2 networks is no longer optional. It is becoming a requirement for maintaining market share.

New Competitive Dynamics Are Emerging

The rise of Layer 2 networks is also intensifying competition within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Different Layer 2 solutions are competing to attract users, developers, and liquidity. This competition is often driven by incentives such as token rewards, lower fees, and ecosystem grants.

For DeFi protocols, this creates both opportunity and complexity. Deploying across multiple networks can expand reach, but it also introduces operational challenges and fragmented liquidity.

At the same time, Layer 2 networks themselves are becoming key players in value capture. Instead of all value accruing to Ethereum, some of it is now being captured at the Layer 2 level.

This raises a critical question for investors. Which layer ultimately captures the most value?

The answer may depend on how the ecosystem evolves. If Layer 2 networks become highly differentiated, they could capture significant economic activity. If not, Ethereum's role as the underlying settlement layer may continue to dominate.

Risks Investors Should Watch

The shift to Layer 2 is not without risks.

One key concern is fragmentation. As liquidity spreads across multiple networks, it can reduce capital efficiency and create inconsistencies in pricing and execution.

Another risk is dependency on bridging infrastructure. Moving assets between Layer 2 networks and Ethereum often requires bridges, which have historically been vulnerable to exploits.

There is also the question of sustainability. Incentive driven growth can attract users in the short term, but retaining them requires strong product market fit and reliable infrastructure.

For investors, these risks highlight the importance of looking beyond headline metrics such as Total Value Locked. Understanding where activity is occurring and how sustainable it is has become increasingly important.

What It Means For Investors

The growth of Layer 2 networks is transforming the economics of DeFi on Ethereum in several key ways.

First, it is shifting the focus from high fee revenue to high volume activity. Protocols that can scale efficiently are likely to outperform.

Second, it is redistributing liquidity and user activity across multiple networks. Investors need to track where capital is actually flowing, not just where it originated.

Third, it is redefining Ethereum's value proposition. Instead of being the primary execution layer, Ethereum is becoming the foundation that supports a broader ecosystem.

This evolution creates both opportunities and challenges. While lower fees can drive mass adoption, they also require new approaches to monetization and value capture.

Where Value Flows From Here

Layer 2 growth is not just an upgrade to Ethereum. It is a fundamental shift in how DeFi operates.

By lowering costs and increasing accessibility, Layer 2 networks are unlocking new levels of participation. At the same time, they are forcing protocols and investors to rethink how value is created and sustained.

The Ethereum ecosystem is not shrinking. It is expanding outward.

The question now is not whether Layer 2 will dominate activity. It is how the economics of that activity will ultimately be distributed.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.