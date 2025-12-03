Why Veeva Systems' Earnings Drop Aligns With Its Long-Term Structural Weakness

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is currently in Phase 18, the final stage of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly charts. The company recently reported earnings, and the stock has fallen sharply since. Back in June, when Veeva was still in Phase 17 and trading near $290, we published a commentary cautioning that the stock was heading into a structurally weak zone. The decline that followed is now validating that warning.

Below is a breakdown of what is unfolding and how the remainder of this phase is likely to develop.

A Quick Recap

Under the Adhishthana Principles, the behaviour of Phase 18 depends on how the stock performed through the Guna Triads, which consist of Phases 14, 15 and 16. For a Nirvana move(the move which takes the underlying to a new high) to emerge in Phase 18, these triads must show clear signs of strength and sustainable upward momentum.

Veeva did not exhibit such strength. Throughout its triads, the stock lacked any meaningful bullish structure, and we highlighted this concern in our earlier commentary. As a result, the expectation was that Phase 18 would be characterised by sluggishness, weakness and the absence of any large uptrending move.

Fig.1 Veeva Systems Chart (Source:Adhishthana.com)

This is precisely what has unfolded. The stock entered Phase 18 on 15 September and has traded in a broadly bearish manner since, with earnings-related weakness aligning perfectly with the expected Phase 18 behaviour.

Fig.2 Snapshot from our June commentary (Source: Benzinga.com)

From the time of our cautionary note in June, the stock has already dropped by roughly 20%. This illustrates the value of applying the Adhishthana framework to identify structural risks before they become visible to the broader market.

Phase 18 on the weekly charts does not conclude until March 2027, which means Veeva still has a challenging road ahead.

Investor Outlook For Veeva Systems

The outlook for Veeva remains unchanged. Structural risk continues to lean to the downside, and the final phase of the cycle does not support a long-term bullish stance. Investors who view the current decline as a potential value opportunity may want to wait until the Phase 18 cycle fully resets. Only after that point will a new structural picture emerge that could offer a clearer foundation for long-term positioning. For now, patience remains the more prudent approach.

