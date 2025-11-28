KuCoin Secures MiCA License In Austria, Unlocking Access To 29 European Markets

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced on Friday that its European subsidiary has obtained a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation license in Austria, positioning the platform to expand regulated digital asset services across most of the European Economic Area.

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH received approval from Austria’s Financial Market Authority and will operate from Vienna. The license enables the exchange to offer regulated crypto services across 29 EEA countries through MiCA’s passporting system, though notably excluding Malta.

Strategic Regulatory Milestone

This marks KuCoin’s second major regulatory achievement in November 2025, following its Australian AUSTRAC registration earlier this month. The dual approvals signal an accelerated push toward global regulatory compliance in developed markets.

KuCoin CEO BC Wong described the MiCA license as a defining milestone in the company’s long-term trust and compliance strategy. He characterized MiCA as one of the highest regulatory standards worldwide and emphasized building European operations on a framework designed for operational continuity.

The exchange selected Austria for 3 key reasons: early implementation of MiCA accompanying laws, a stable regulatory environment, and access to a strong blockchain sector talent pool.

Understanding MiCA’s Passporting System

The MiCA regulation, which came into full effect in late 2024, establishes uniform rules for crypto asset service providers across the European Union. The framework’s passporting system allows licensed entities to operate across all 29 EEA member states from a single regulatory base without seeking additional national approvals.

This represents a significant shift from the fragmented country-by-country approach that previously defined European crypto regulation. Under MiCA, authorized firms must meet strict requirements for transparency, consumer protection, and operational standards.

KuCoin joins 5 other crypto asset service providers that have secured MiCA licenses from Austria’s Financial Market Authority: Bitpanda, Bybit, Amina Bank, FIOR Digital, and Cryptonow.

Malta Exclusion And Market Implications

The authorization does not extend to Malta, which maintains a separate regulatory stance and continues issuing its own licenses to platforms including Blockchain.com and Gemini. KuCoin has not announced plans to pursue separate authorization there.

As cryptocurrency regulation evolves globally, exchanges securing comprehensive regulatory approvals gain competitive advantages in attracting institutional investors and compliance-focused retail users. Industry experts have previously noted that MiCA’s structured framework could drive institutional interest by establishing clearer regulatory standards.

The European Commission has worked to balance innovation with consumer protection under MiCA. While some observers raise concerns about compliance costs potentially disadvantaging smaller startups, proponents argue regulatory clarity will boost investor confidence and market stability.

Looking Forward

With regulatory approval secured, KuCoin plans to leverage the license to expand its full range of digital asset services across the authorized EEA countries. The Vienna-based operation will serve as the central hub for European activities, with enhanced compliance protocols to meet MiCA standards.

The exchange, serving over 40 million users across 200 countries, will now function under a regulated model in Europe. The approval represents another step in the maturation of European crypto markets under comprehensive regulatory oversight. As more exchanges seek authorization under MiCA, the competitive dynamics of European digital asset trading are likely to continue evolving throughout 2025 and beyond.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.