Is Bank of Hawaii Stock A Buy After Earnings?

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) recently posted strong Q3 results, reporting an EPS of $1.20, up from $1.06 in the previous quarter, along with a 7.1% annualized increase in average deposit balances. While the financials look encouraging, when analyzed under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles, the stock's longer-term outlook tells a different story. Here's why.

Bank of Hawaii and Its Phase 18

Bank of Hawaii is currently in its final Phase 18 of the 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly chart. To understand this phase's trajectory, it's essential to revisit the Guna Triads (Phases 14, 15, and 16) which play a crucial role in determining whether a stock achieves Nirvana, the highest point in its 18-phase journey.

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.1 Bank of Hawaii Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

For a Nirvana move to occur, the triads must display Satoguna, the essence of clean, sustained bullish momentum. In the case of Bank of Hawaii, the triads told a different story. The stock fell by nearly 63% through Phases 14 and 15, while Phase 16 was marked by sideways and range-bound trading. With such weak triads, a Nirvana move was off the table, and that's precisely how the stock has behaved so far.

Since entering Phase 18 in June 2024, Bank of Hawaii has traded in a tight, sluggish range. This pattern is likely to persist until the phase concludes on December 15, 2025, after which the Adhishthana cycle will reset.

Investor Outlook

While the Q3 results were solid on paper, the Adhishthana structure paints a less optimistic picture for now. The weak triad formation suggests the stock will continue to move within a range, offering limited upside potential until the current cycle ends. Investors looking to build long-term positions might be better off waiting for the cycle reset, when Phase 1 begins, to reassess entry opportunities under a renewed Adhishthana structure.