Why Sonoco Products Stock May Continue to Underperform

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) is nearing the completion of its 18th and final phase in its Adhishthana cycle on the weekly charts. As the cycle approaches its conclusion, the stock's recent underperformance begins to make sense when viewed through the lens of the Adhishthana Principles.

Understanding Sonoco Product's Final Phase

In the Adhishthana framework, the behavior of Phase 18 is heavily influenced by Phases 14, 15, and 16, collectively known as the Guna Triads. These three phases determine whether a stock will reach Nirvana in Phase 18, the highest point of its cycle. For that to happen, the triads must carry Satoguna, a clean and sustained bullish character.

Quoting from my book Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

When Sonoco entered its Guna Triads back in July 2022, the stock showed no trace of Satoguna. Across all three phases, trading remained choppy, and no meaningful bullish momentum developed. As a result, when the stock transitioned into Phase 18, the move was predictable, the decline began almost immediately.

Fig.1 Sonoco Products Phase 18 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Since the start of Phase 18, Sonoco has fallen by roughly 36%, reflecting a textbook example of how weak triads often lead to a sluggish and corrective final phase.

Also read our commentary on LGI Homes, which shows a similar structure and has just stepped into its Phase 18 following a weak triad formation.

Investor Outlook

Sonoco's Phase 18 is set to conclude by the end of November 2025, at which point the stock will begin a new Adhishthana cycle from Phase 1. Until then, sustained upside appears unlikely. Investors looking for an entry point may be better served waiting for the new cycle to begin, once the stock's alignment with the Adhishthana Principles resets and a fresh directional bias forms.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.