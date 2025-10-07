Credo Shares Rise 2.8% To Intraday High After Power Inflow Signal

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) experienced a significant Power Inflow alert, a key bullish indicator that is closely tracked by traders who value order flow analytics, specifically institutional and retail order flow data.

At 11:13 AM EST on October 7, CRDO triggered a Power Inflow signal at a price of $137.46. In the hour leading up to the Power Inflow signal, CRDO price had seen a steep decrease in price leading up to the Power Inflow alert. Shortly following the Power Inflow signal, the order flow turned bullish on both the retail and institutional side, with CRDO’s price climbing steadily and reaching a high of $141.35 before 2:30 PM EST. This Power Inflow signal is aimed to be a bullish indication of institutional and retail interest, spotlighting where traders may be entering the market for the stock.

Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

The Power Inflow alert is a proprietary signal developed and provided by TradePulse. The alert is issued within the first two hours of the trading day, it highlights when there is a significant shift in order flow, specifically indicating that there's been a strong trend towards buying activity. This suggests a high probability of bullish price movement for the rest of the day, making it a potentially strategic and opportune entry point for active traders.

Order flow analytics analyze real-time buying and selling trends by examining the volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional traders. These insights offer a more detailed understanding of price behavior and market sentiment for a stock, allowing the trader or institution to make the most informed decision possible.

CRDO Intraday Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow, CRDO was priced at $137.46. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:30PM EST: $141.35 (+2.8%)

Today's Power Inflow alert on CRDO is a great example of how real-time order flow analytics can reveal bullish momentum, especially during a period where the stock price appears to be weakening. Despite the stock being down over 6% on the day as of 2:30PM EST, a trader who bought in shortly after the Power Inflow signal could have realized an intraday gain, showcasing the effectiveness of TradePulse's Power Inflow signal and the value of following the order flow data. The strong short-term gains that followed the Power Inflow signal on CRDO highlight the value of order flow analytics in identifying bullish intraday activity and stock price reversals, offering traders a potentially advantageous buying opportunity.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.