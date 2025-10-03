How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today closes out the week with a light calendar due to the ongoing US government shutdown. At 8:30 AM ET, Fed's Austan Goolsbee, a voting member, will appear on CNBC, where his comments could shed light on the policy outlook. Later in the day, at 1:30 PM ET, Fed's Lorie Logan, a non-voting member, is scheduled to speak, followed by Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson at 1:40 PM ET. Jefferson's remarks carry particular weight given his voting role and influence on monetary policy discussions.

With few data releases to anchor trading, market focus will remain on Fed commentary and positioning into the weekend. This environment can create erratic moves as traders adjust exposure around policy remarks while dealing with lighter liquidity.

Expect choppy flows and potentially sharp swings tied to comments from Jefferson and Goolsbee. As the week wraps up, participants should manage risk carefully and prepare for potential positioning ahead of next week's catalysts.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 670.75, and bulls will look to use this level as a springboard for higher moves. A hold above here can spark a run into 671.90, with momentum potentially pressing into 673.05 and 674.25. Continued strength may carry the tape into 675.40, and if buyers stay engaged, the session could stretch into 676.55. Each step higher here shows that participants remain willing to defend and push the tape upward into quarter-start flows.

If SPY breaks below 670.75, sellers may push the index into 669.55. Failure to bounce there risks pressure building into 668.35 and 667.15. If momentum carries lower, SPY could test 665.95, and an extended fade might reach 664.70. These levels matter because they highlight where buyers need to reappear to prevent control from shifting fully to sellers.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins at 607.25, with bulls aiming to hold this pivot and turn it into a base. If successful, price may advance into 608.40 and then 609.55, where traders will watch for confirmation of strength. A continuation higher could carry into 610.75 and 611.90, with buyers pressing the tape toward 613.05 as the bullish stretch. Each push higher shows confidence building across tech.

If QQQ loses 607.25, sellers may step in with pressure toward 606.05. Breaking here can lead to a slide into 604.85 and 603.65. If weakness deepens, price may extend into 602.40, with an aggressive move probing into 601.20. These tests indicate how willing buyers are to defend after a strong run, and hesitation could allow sellers more control.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple trades at 257.50, where bulls are looking to keep momentum in their corner. A constructive push could carry price into 258.40, followed by 259.30 and 260.20. Sustained buying may drive Apple into 261.10, with a further bullish extension reaching 262.05. These levels matter because each step higher reflects buyers absorbing supply in a high-volume name.

If 257.50 gives way, Apple could slip into 256.60. A breakdown here risks sellers pressing toward 255.70 and 254.80. Continued pressure may carry into 253.90, with bears ultimately targeting 253.00 if buyers stay quiet. This sequence reflects sellers leaning in where bulls hesitate, and momentum could build if dip buyers fail to engage.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 516.50, and bulls will try to secure control above this mark. If momentum sticks, price could advance into 517.65, with continuation into 518.80 and 519.95. If strength broadens, MSFT could rally into 521.10, and a bullish extension could carry toward 522.25. Each step upward indicates that buyers remain comfortable adding exposure.

If 516.50 fails, sellers may drag price into 515.30. Sustained weakness there could extend into 514.15 and 513.00. If pressure continues, the tape may probe into 511.85, with deeper selling reaching 510.65. Each level lower suggests buyers are stepping back, leaving sellers with more room to press momentum.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading at 189.50, with buyers attempting to defend early. A hold here can lead to an advance into 190.45, with continued strength bringing 191.40 and 192.35 into play. Sustained demand could extend the move into 193.25, with bulls ultimately aiming for 194.20. These upside levels show whether buyers are confident enough to reassert control in a volatile tape.

If NVIDIA loses 189.50, downside may unfold quickly into 188.55. Continued pressure could test 187.65, with sellers eyeing 186.70. If that area breaks, bears may target 185.75, with aggressive action driving into 184.80. These zones highlight where buyers need to re-enter before momentum turns one-sided.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 246.50, where bulls will look to defend footing. A constructive climb could push the tape into 247.45, with progress opening a run toward 248.40 and 249.30. If strength persists, the rally could continue into 250.25, with bullish extension reaching 251.20. Each level gained reinforces confidence that buyers are back in control.

If 246.50 slips, sellers may attempt to drive price into 245.55. A breakdown here risks further weakness into 244.60 and 243.65. If pressure intensifies, GOOGL may fall into 242.70, with an extended push bringing price into 241.75. These moves show how quickly downside can accelerate if buyers pull bids.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta trades at 730.25, where bulls are working to secure early strength. If successful, upside could target 732.05 and then 733.85, with follow-through into 735.65. Sustained buying may carry price into 737.50, with bulls pushing for 739.35 as the high of the session. Each step higher reflects buyers keeping momentum alive after recent volatility.

If 730.25 breaks down, downside could target 728.45. Continued weakness risks pulling the tape into 726.65 and 724.85. If sellers stay aggressive, price may slide into 723.10, with the bear extension reaching 721.30. These levels represent areas where demand will be tested, and failure to hold could allow bears to dictate flow.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 441.25, and buyers are trying to build on this base. A push higher could test 442.65, followed by upside into 444.05 and 445.45. If buyers hold momentum, Tesla may extend into 446.90, with a bullish extension pressing into 448.35. Each higher push signals traders willing to lean into volatility and keep Tesla supported.

If Tesla slips under 441.25, sellers may target 439.85. A break there opens the path to 438.45 and 437.05. Continued downside could reach 435.65, and if weakness accelerates, price may extend into 434.25. These areas show where buyers must engage to prevent sellers from pressing momentum deeper.

Final Word: Happy Friday, trade safely, and have a great weekend.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.