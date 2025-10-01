How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

The session kicks off the first trading day of Q4 with the ADP Employment report at 8:15 AM ET, which offers a first read on private payrolls and helps shape expectations for the official jobs data. At 9:45 AM ET, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI arrives, while the 10:00 AM ET slot is the focal point with the ISM Manufacturing headline, Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment, alongside Construction Spending. Those ISM components often steer rate expectations and equity sentiment because they speak directly to growth and inflation pressures.

At 12:15 PM ET, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks. While he is not a voter, his remarks can still color the policy conversation around demand and pricing. The calendar also carries a flow factor, since it is both the first day of the month and the first day of the quarter, which can create mechanical buying and selling as funds reset positions.

With that mix of early employment data, a heavy manufacturing read, and fresh quarter flows, intraday swings can pick up quickly around the 10:00 AM window. Traders should be prepared for fast reactions if ISM surprises on either growth or prices, as that is the quiet catalyst inside today's lineup that often nudges expectations for the path of policy.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 663.25, and buyers will try to firm up control at this mark. A steady bid can invite a push into 664.15, where traders will watch to see if that area flips into support. If momentum holds, SPY could work toward 665.10 and then 666.20, with a confident tape probing 667.35. A continuation into 668.40 would signal buyers absorbing supply and building a staircase higher, a pattern that often keeps dip buyers engaged.

If SPY slips under 663.25, sellers may test conviction quickly into 662.30. Continuation through that area points toward 661.25, where hesitation from buyers can embolden shorts. A heavier fade could uncover 660.15 and 659.05, with pressure stretching to 657.95 if bids thin out. Those marks line up with prior demand pockets, and losing them would tell us that buyers are stepping aside rather than defending the range.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins at 597.25 with bulls trying to stabilize the tape. A firm hold can spark a move into 598.20, and if buyers prove it up, a rotation toward 599.35 and 600.45 may follow. A sustained push that turns 600.45 into support often draws in momentum traders, which could carry the index into 601.50 and 602.55 as risk appetite broadens across tech.

Failure to defend 597.25 opens a path to 596.30. If that level gives way, sellers may press toward 595.25 and 594.15 as longs lighten up. Continued weakness exposes 593.05, and if momentum builds, a slide into 591.90 is possible. Each step lower reflects buyers hesitating while supply overwhelms bids, a setup that can produce quick moves until value oriented buyers reappear.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL)

Apple starts at 253.75, and bulls will aim to keep price pinned above this pivot. A constructive lift sets up 254.60, where a clean hold can invite continuation into 255.45 and 256.30. If buyers keep soaking offers, look for a drift toward 257.15 and possibly 258.05 as confidence grows and short term traders lean into strength.

If 253.75 falters, a slide toward 252.85 may appear quickly. Breaking there points to 251.95 and 251.10 as the next checkpoints, where buyers need to show up. Should pressure persist, Apple could explore 250.20 and 249.30. Those areas matter because they mark prior balance zones, and losing them tells us sellers are dictating the pace while dip buyers stay patient.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 514.00, with buyers looking to anchor against this level. A push into 515.10 would be the first sign that demand is firming. If traction builds, MSFT can probe 516.15 and 517.25, where traders evaluate whether pullbacks get bought. A steady advance into 518.35 and 519.40 would show buyers in control and may attract trend followers.

If 514.00 breaks, sellers may lean into 513.00 and then 511.90. A failure to stabilize there puts 510.85 and 509.75 in play as liquidation targets. Should momentum continue, 508.65 becomes the deeper mark to watch. Persistent lower highs into those levels often signal that buyers are defending less aggressively, a dynamic that can extend a fade before balance returns.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading at 185.50, with bulls trying to defend the pivot and rebuild momentum. If they do, price can work into 186.30 and 187.15, where traders watch for higher low formations. Continued participation could carry the stock toward 188.00 and 188.85. A reach into 189.70 would indicate buyers are comfortable pressing risk after digestion.

If NVIDIA slips below 185.50, early downside may probe 184.70. Continued weakness sets up 183.85 and 183.00, where stalled bounces would hint at seller control. A heavier push can uncover 182.15 and 181.30. Those areas line up with prior acceptance, and losing them would suggest that longs are stepping aside rather than defending with size.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 241.50 with buyers looking to reclaim initiative. A constructive nudge into 242.35 could develop, and if that zone holds, a rotation toward 243.20 and 244.10 may follow. Stronger flow can then test 244.95, with a stretch into 245.80 signaling that buyers are turning former resistance into support.

If sellers reject 241.50, a pullback into 240.65 becomes likely. Breaking there puts 239.80 and 238.95 on deck, where traders gauge whether buyers defend or step back. Continued pressure exposes 238.10 and 237.25. Each lower shelf highlights fading demand, and that often invites momentum shorts until responsive buying reappears.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts at 729.50, and bulls will try to establish a base that attracts follow through. A push into 731.30 is the first checkpoint. Holding traction there can open 733.10 and 734.90, where traders watch for a pattern of higher lows. If interest broadens, META may climb toward 736.70 with a possible stretch into 738.50 as confidence builds.

If 729.50 gives way, sellers may press into 727.70 and then 725.90. Failure to stabilize can pull the tape toward 724.10 and 722.35. If pressure persists, 720.55 sits as a deeper test. These steps lower often coincide with trapped longs exiting, which can accelerate moves until fresh demand steps in.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 443.00, and buyers will try to lean on this level to spark continuation. If support holds, an advance into 444.20 can unfold, followed by 445.45 and 446.70 as momentum names rotate higher. Further progress into 447.95 and 449.20 would show buyers in control and may bring in chase flows.

If Tesla slips under 443.00, look for a test of 441.70. Continued weakness can uncover 440.40 and 439.10, where failed bounces would favor bears. If pressure remains heavy, 437.85 and 436.55 become reasonable downside marks. That sequence would tell us buyers are reluctant to defend and that rallies may be sold until value seekers return.

