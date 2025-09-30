How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, marks both the final trading day of September and the close of Q3. At 9:00 AM ET, the FHFA House Price Index for July will be released alongside the S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index. These reports matter because they give investors a clearer picture of housing inflation, a key component of the broader economy. Also at 9:00 AM ET, Fed's Collins, a voting member, will give remarks, providing potential insights into the policy outlook.

At 9:45 AM ET, attention will shift to the Chicago PMI for September, while at 10:00 AM ET the focus lands squarely on the JOLTS Job Openings report and Consumer Confidence data. These are significant releases because they highlight the state of the labor market and consumer sentiment, both of which heavily influence market direction. Later in the day, the Dallas Fed Services report and the 52 Week Bill Auction will add context, while Fed's Austan Goolsbee speaks at 1:30 PM ET.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 662.25, and buyers will want to hold this level as a base for higher prices. A push above here could open the door to 663.35, where traders may look for buyers to prove they are in control. If strength holds, SPY could press into 664.45 and then 665.55, with further momentum possibly stretching into 666.65. This type of stair-step climb shows buyers regaining confidence and building support zones along the way.

If SPY loses 662.25, sellers may test conviction quickly by dragging price into 661.15. A break here suggests sellers are gaining traction, with downside momentum then targeting 660.00. Continued weakness could drive into 658.90, and if pressure snowballs, the session may probe into 657.75. These levels matter because if buyers back away, SPY can unravel quickly into prior demand zones.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the session at 597.75, with bulls looking to steady above this pivot. If they succeed, the index could climb into 598.85, where traders will check if buyers can turn that level into support. Holding firm could spark a move into 600.00, with momentum carrying into 601.15. Continued optimism may eventually stretch QQQ into 602.25, reflecting growing appetite for risk in tech.

If buyers fail to hold 597.75, sellers may push QQQ into 596.65. A break here points to a loss of bullish conviction, with bears aiming for 595.50. If that zone fails, momentum may carry into 594.35, and with stronger pressure, the tape could test 593.20. Each level lower suggests sellers are pressing harder while buyers hesitate, which often results in faster downside swings.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL)

Apple opens at 253.50, where bulls are attempting to build momentum. If they defend this zone, the stock could advance into 254.45. Sustained strength here may lift Apple into 255.35, with further follow-through into 256.25. Should the tape continue to firm, bulls could eventually drive Apple into 257.20. These levels matter because each step higher signals buyers absorbing supply and reinforcing control.

If 253.50 breaks down, sellers may immediately lean into 252.55. A decisive move here could pull Apple into 251.60, with further downside extending into 250.60. If selling accelerates, the next target sits at 249.65. These downside levels highlight areas where buyers failed previously, and if they remain absent today, the stock can quickly slide to test deeper demand zones.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 513.75, and bulls will be watching this level closely. A push higher could bring 514.85 into play, with confirmation there opening the path toward 516.00. If buyers stay active, MSFT may reach 517.10, with continued demand stretching into 518.25. Each step higher here would show traders that large caps still have buyers ready to defend the tape.

If 513.75 gives way, sellers may probe into 512.55. Weakness there could drag MSFT into 511.40, with a heavier move targeting 510.25. If bearish momentum grows, price may slide further into 509.05. These tests matter because if buyers do not re-engage, MSFT risks slipping back toward prior support areas, suggesting sellers are slowly regaining the upper hand.

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 182.00, with bulls aiming to defend this pivot. If strength holds, upside may develop into 182.90, followed by a run toward 183.85. Continued demand could stretch into 184.75, with a stronger tape extending toward 185.65. These levels are important because they show whether buyers have the conviction to press higher after a period of consolidation.

If 182.00 fails, sellers may quickly test 181.05. Weakness there could pull NVIDIA into 180.10, with continued pressure dragging into 179.15. Should momentum stay negative, bears may push toward 178.20. Each break lower suggests hesitation from buyers, which can open the door to sharper, faster declines in a stock that has recently been in focus for traders.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 243.50, where buyers will want to hold the line. If momentum builds, price could first move into 244.40, with strength here fueling an extension into 245.35. Continued progress may carry into 246.30, with a bullish stretch toward 247.25. Each step higher tells traders buyers are willing to defend the tape and build intraday confidence.

If sellers reject 243.50, price could pull back into 242.55. A breakdown here may extend into 241.55, where further weakness could drag into 240.55. If pressure intensifies, GOOGL could slide into 239.55. These levels matter because each successive break reflects traders giving up bids, leaving room for momentum to carry further to the downside.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins the day at 742.25, and bulls will be watching closely to defend this pivot. If they succeed, a lift into 744.20 may unfold, with strength then extending into 746.10. Buyers maintaining momentum could stretch the tape into 748.05, and a strong session could eventually carry into 749.95. These steps higher represent buyers reclaiming control in a stock that has seen heavy volatility recently.

If 742.25 cannot hold, sellers may quickly press into 740.40. A breakdown here exposes 738.50, with further weakness pressing into 736.60. Should selling persist, META may drop toward 734.70. These downside targets highlight areas where demand is likely to be tested, and if buyers fail to defend them, the decline could accelerate.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla trades at 439.75, where bulls are trying to build a base. If support holds, an advance into 441.20 could unfold, with continued progress into 442.60. If momentum stays strong, Tesla may extend into 444.05, with buyers potentially stretching the session high toward 445.50. Each level higher reflects confidence in holding demand even in a volatile name like Tesla.

If Tesla falters below 439.75, price could quickly pull into 438.30. Breaking here risks a slide into 436.85, with continued pressure dragging into 435.40. If momentum stays negative, bears may force a move into 433.95. These levels show where buyers may try to re-enter, but if they remain sidelined, Tesla could continue to grind lower.

Final Word: With month end and quarter end flows colliding with a dense data schedule, today's session is likely to be volatile. Traders should be prepared for sharp intraday swings as markets balance economic signals with portfolio rebalancing. Stay nimble and manage positions carefully as the quarter closes.

