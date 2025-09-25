How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Thursday, September 25, 2025, is stacked with high impact releases that will test market conviction. At 8:30 AM ET, traders face a flood of reports including Advance Goods Trade Balance, Preliminary Wholesale Inventories, Durable Goods Orders, and Capital Goods Orders for August, alongside Jobless Claims and the final Q2 GDP and GDP Price Index. These releases are likely to dominate early market sentiment.

At 1:00 PM ET, the Treasury's 7 Year Note Auction will add another dimension for rate watchers. Meanwhile, a packed schedule of Fed speakers including voting members Goolsbee, Williams, Bowman, and Barr ensures markets will be parsing policy language throughout the day. Additional remarks from non voting members Logan and Daly may color expectations further.

With both critical data and influential Fed commentary landing, volatility should be extreme. Expect sharp reactions across indices, bonds, and currency markets as traders recalibrate positioning. Risk management is key today. Stay nimble and let the market's reaction guide your next move.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 659.00, with bulls looking to stabilize early footing here. If they succeed, an advance into 660.15 could develop, with buyers aiming to establish that level as support. A continuation higher may drive into 661.40, while strong follow through would encourage tests at 662.55 and 663.75. Should momentum remain firm, today's bullish extension could carry SPY toward 665.00, where traders may watch for profit taking to surface.

If sellers press below 659.00, downside momentum could quickly target 657.85. Losing that zone risks drawing price into 656.60, with increased bearish energy driving into 655.45. Continued weakness would then set sights on 654.20, and if selling accelerates, SPY could fall further into 652.95. Bears maintaining control could eventually push into 651.75 before balance returns.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts today at 593.75, and bulls will want to firm control above this pivot. Holding here could propel the index into 594.90, with buyers eyeing a move into 596.20. If momentum builds, 597.45 may attract attention, with further extension pushing into 598.60. Strong buying pressure could eventually stretch QQQ into 599.90, the higher boundary bulls are chasing today.

A failure at 593.75 sets the stage for sellers to retake control, initially probing 592.55. Sustained weakness here could trigger a slide into 591.30, with bears then pressing into 590.05. If selling remains heavy, expect downside probing into 588.80, with the aggressive bearish stretch eyeing 587.50. Traders should watch for dips to accelerate if long positions unwind under pressure.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is positioned at 252.75, with bulls eager to hold this line to create an upward bias. A constructive push higher could lift price into 253.65, and if buyers retain strength, a run toward 254.55 may unfold. Momentum sustained here opens the path into 255.45, with further bullish ambition pointing toward 256.35. If tech strength lifts across the board, Apple could stretch into 257.25 before topping intraday.

Should Apple falter below 252.75, sellers may quickly press the tape into 251.80. Continued pressure at that zone risks extending into 250.70, where buyers will need to defend. If that fails, 249.65 becomes the next destination, with aggressive bears then targeting 248.55. A deeper flush could drive Apple into 247.50 before stabilization attempts appear.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 509.00, where bulls will try to defend footing. If price builds higher, a move into 510.10 becomes likely, followed by a test of 511.30. Continued strength could encourage upside into 512.45, with further follow through pressing into 513.65. If sentiment across large caps remains constructive, MSFT could stretch into 514.80, setting up the higher bullish objective of 516.00.

If 509.00 fails to attract buyers, sellers may exploit weakness, initially targeting 507.85. Bears building momentum there could press the tape into 506.65. If that level gives way, pressure may drag MSFT toward 505.50. Heavy selling continuation could then lead to a slide into 504.30, with today's deeper bearish scenario reaching 503.05 before support emerges.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 175.75, where buyers are looking to anchor price action. A hold above this area may spark upside into 176.65, with further interest drawing into 177.55. If buyers remain committed, the rally could extend toward 178.40, and a bullish continuation would point toward 179.25. If enthusiasm builds strongly across the tech space, NVIDIA could rally into 180.15, the day's top bullish extension.

Bears will be quick to press if NVIDIA slips under 175.75, with early downside targeting 174.80. If that level breaks, pressure may deepen into 173.70, with continued selling probing 172.65. Aggressive momentum could take the tape into 171.55, with further unraveling potentially driving NVIDIA toward 170.45 before balance is found.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet trades at 244.50, with bulls eager to sustain traction here. A constructive move higher would carry price into 245.40, and continuation could press into 246.25. If momentum holds firm, look for 247.20 to be tested, with bullish ambition pointing toward 248.05. Stronger flows could carry Alphabet into 248.95, a level where buyers may begin to lock in intraday gains.

If sellers push the tape below 244.50, downside interest could build quickly into 243.55. A breakdown here would open the path toward 242.55, with bears then leaning into 241.55. Continued pressure could drive price into 240.55, with aggressive selling eyeing 239.50 as the day's extended downside marker.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 756.25, with bulls pressing to stabilize price. A supportive bid here may lift shares into 758.70, where strength could expand into 761.10. If momentum continues, the advance could extend into 763.40 and 765.75. A full bullish day would set sights on 768.20, marking today's high end objective for buyers.

On the other hand, if 756.25 slips away, sellers may drag the stock into 753.95. A sustained breakdown would expose 751.55, where further weakness could test 749.15. Aggressive bearish flows may then drive META into 746.80, with downside momentum capable of reaching 744.45 before bids attempt to catch.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins trade at 438.25, with buyers trying to secure footing here. If bulls can hold, expect an initial climb into 439.65, with further follow through opening a move into 441.05. If strength persists, Tesla could advance into 442.55, with momentum carrying into 444.05. An extended bullish effort could lift price into 445.55, the day's stretch target for longs.

Failure to hold 438.25 shifts the momentum back to bears, who would look for a slide into 436.75. Continued weakness would drag Tesla into 435.25, where selling could deepen into 433.75. If pressure mounts, bears could drive price into 432.25, with aggressive activity potentially carrying into 430.75 before stabilization attempts return.

Final Word: Good luck and Trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.