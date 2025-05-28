Bernie Sanders Says, 'Trump Just Announced He's Reduced Drug Prices By 85%,' Dares You To Go To The Pharmacy And 'Tell Them Trump Sent You'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took a jab at President Donald Trump on social media, mocking a recent claim and executive order Trump made about slashing drug prices.

“Good news: Donald Trump, who never lies, just announced he alone has reduced drug prices by 85%,” Sanders posted on X on May 20. “Quick. Go to your pharmacy. Demand an 85% reduction on your drug prices. Tell them Trump sent you.”

He also added, “If that doesn't work, tell him to support the bill I’m introducing that’ll do it.”

Trump's Latest Executive Order on Drug Prices

Sanders’ post came days after Trump signed an executive order on May 12 aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for Americans. The order focuses on ensuring Americans pay the same or less than other wealthy nations by pressuring pharmaceutical companies to offer “Most-Favored-Nation” pricing—the lowest price they offer to any developed country.

According to a White House fact sheet, the order allows Americans to buy drugs directly from manufacturers, bypassing middlemen. If companies don't cooperate, the Department of Health and Human Services is instructed to take aggressive regulatory steps.

“Our citizens pay massively higher prices than other nations for the same exact pill,” Trump said. “We would spend tremendous amounts of money in order to provide inexpensive drugs to another country.”

Backing up both arguments is a February 2024 Rand Corp. study that found U.S. drug prices are on average 2.78 times higher than in 33 other developed nations. For brand-name drugs, the gap is even wider—4.22 times higher.

The Rand report also revealed that in 2022, the U.S. accounted for 62% of global drug sales, despite making up just 24% of total prescription volume.

Meanwhile, generics in the U.S. cost less than abroad, averaging about 67% of international prices.

Who's Really Paying?

The Trump administration argues Americans are subsidizing both Big Pharma and foreign health systems, while Sanders wants broader government action to force lower prices through legislation.

During a briefing on the Make America Healthy Again Commission's report on children's health, Trump criticized other countries for negotiating harder on prices, calling their representatives “a lot more vicious than us,” and argued that the U.S. has been footing the bill for lower drug prices overseas for years.

"We are going to now get a reduction in drug costs of up to 89% in some cases, but 50% would be a low, a bad number," Trump said. "It's going to be massive numbers. It's going to be incredible for Medicaid, incredible for all forms of health care. Medicare is going to be; it's going to have a huge impact, so big that nobody can calculate it."

