Nvidia Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 28.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. Nvidia projects to report quarterly revenue at $43.54 billion, compared to $26.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The revenue estimate would be a company record, beating the $39.33 billion reported in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia shares gained 3.2% to close at $135.50 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $175 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $150 to $160 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $180 to $175 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $162 to $160 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $155 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

