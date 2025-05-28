Nvidia Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 28.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. Nvidia projects to report quarterly revenue at $43.54 billion, compared to $26.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The revenue estimate would be a company record, beating the $39.33 billion reported in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia shares gained 3.2% to close at $135.50 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $175 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $150 to $160 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $180 to $175 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $162 to $160 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $155 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock