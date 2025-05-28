Ripple Labs Inc’s XRP/USD token is holding firm at $2.30, defending a key support level despite increased market volatility. The price action comes amid a wave of renewed scrutiny over its decentralization model.

The latest spark was caused by a viral tweet from UFC star, Conor McGregor, questioning why XRP was included in U.S. government reserve proposals while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD continue to dominate policy discourse.

Don't Miss:

Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, was quick to respond in a late-night post, saying that XRP’s architecture is fundamentally decentralized, unlike “company-controlled chains.” He pointed to the token’s fixed supply, lack of central issuer, and open validator system as core distinctions that set it apart from competitors.

His comments come as XRP defends its 50-day moving average at $2.28, a level that previously triggered a 14% rally. Holding above $2.20 is crucial to preserving XRP’s bullish structure. A drop below could lead to liquidations down to $2.10, while sustained strength above $2.35 could pave the way toward a retest of the $2.48 May high. With the RSI currently at 54, XRP has room to move higher before hitting overbought conditions.

Ripple submitted a new letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pressing for clarity on when a token should no longer be treated as a security. While Ripple has seen partial legal victories, the final outcome of its multi-year battle with the SEC could impact XRP’s future status and market performance.

The SEC has begun its first formal review of a U.S. listed spot XRP ETF, evaluating the WisdomTree XRP Trust filed by Cboe BZX Exchange. If approved, the fund would track XRP via the CME CF benchmark, offering brokerage-based access. The SEC is soliciting public comments on market integrity and investor protection.

The Dubai Land Department’s selection of XRP over Bitcoin as the settlement layer for a $16 billion real estate tokenization initiative, citing its faster transaction speed and lower fees, shows that its adoption outside the U.S. continues to build. Ripple's new central bank digital currency partnerships also position XRP as a utility-focused asset in an increasingly payments-driven digital economy.

XRP’s price resilience is drawing attention from investors seeking alternatives to more speculative tokens. Cardano ADA/USD founder Charles Hoskinson hinted at integrating XRP DeFi into the Cardano ecosystem, signaling potential cross-chain collaboration.

Traders are eyeing the $2.65 resistance. A breakout on strong volume could set up a run toward $3.10, a level not seen since 2021. Standard Chartered Bank PLC expects XRP to reach $5.50 by year-end, pointing to regulatory momentum and rising interest in tokenization.

Legal uncertainty still hangs over the token, but it’s gaining ground. Backed by improving charts, real-world use cases, and institutional appetite, XRP is shaping up to be the one to watch this cycle.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock