Two U.S. Lawmakers Demand Federal Investigation Into Chinese EV Charger Giant Autel Energy Over U.S. Data Concerns

Autel Energy, a Chinese electric vehicle charging startup with a growing footprint in the U.S., is facing bipartisan calls for federal investigation as national security concerns over data access and grid vulnerability intensify.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) formally requested in a letter dated May 19 to the Defense and Commerce departments to assess the company's ties to the Chinese military and consider adding it to federal blacklists. The lawmakers allege Autel Energy may pose a significant threat to American consumer data and infrastructure integrity.

This marks another flashpoint in the ongoing U.S.-China tech rivalry, where control over emerging technologies like AI, chips, and clean energy systems has become central to geopolitical strategy, a report from Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs published on May 13 says.

Lawmakers Target Autel's Ties To Chinese Military Through Corporate Parent

Autel Energy is a subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Transportation, which also owns Autel Robotics, a drone manufacturer previously sanctioned by both the Commerce and Defense departments for its alleged military affiliations in China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In their letter, Blackburn and Moolenaar said that Autel Energy’s integration into U.S. charging infrastructure could expose private consumer data and sensitive energy grid access to foreign influence. According to The Journal, the call for investigation is part of a broader legislative push to curtail Chinese access to American tech ecosystems.

Moolenaar, who chairs the House select committee on China, and Blackburn emphasized in the letter the potential for Autel's EV chargers to collect sensitive driver data and connect to critical infrastructure, posing cybersecurity and national security risks.

Autel's U.S. Footprint Expands Through Partnerships And Local Production

Despite its Chinese parentage, Autel Energy has made strategic moves to embed itself within North American markets. According to The Journal, the company launched production operations at a new facility in North Carolina in 2023 and entered partnerships with charging networks like ChargeSmartEV and Red E Charge in key states such as New York, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Red E CEO Abass El-Hage told The Journal that the company sources hardware from a range of manufacturers and maintains strict cybersecurity testing protocols.

An Autel Energy spokesperson stated the company has direct investments and partnerships in North America, The Journal says. Lawmakers, however, raised concerns about its ties to Autel Robotics and its Chinese parent firm, citing potential national security risks, according to the letter.

Growing Tech Tensions Drive Clampdown On Cross-Border Access

According to the Belfer Center report, the U.S.-China tech standoff has steadily escalated over the past three years, with both countries implementing export restrictions, blacklists, and sanctions involving advanced chips, rare-earth materials, and AI hardware.

Now, lawmakers appear increasingly focused on EV infrastructure as a strategic concern, The Journal reports. As Washington tightens its grip on foreign tech infiltration, Autel Energy may become the next high-profile company to face operational constraints or outright bans.

The outcome of this investigation could shape future policy toward international EV players and how America secures its charging networks in a rapidly electrifying economy.

Image: Shutterstock