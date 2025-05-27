In response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s annexation threats, King Charles III is preparing to deliver a speech outlining the new government’s priorities at the Canadian Parliament.

What Happened: King Charles III’s upcoming speech in the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday is a show of support for Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s government. This comes following President Trump’s repeated suggestions to annex Canada, according to AP News. Charles is also scheduled to open the Canadian parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Carney extended an invitation to Charles to deliver the throne speech, an event that hasn’t occurred in Canada since Queen Elizabeth II‘s speech in 1977. Carney expressed that the king’s visit symbolizes the “vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity.”

Charles, 76, will be joined by Queen Camilla for the speech, which will not be penned by Charles or his U.K. advisers, but will emphasize Canada’s cultural heritage and diversity. The speech will be drafted by the Canadian government.

Carney and Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general, had a meeting with the king on Monday.

Why It Matters: This move by King Charles III comes in the wake of President Trump’s expressed intentions to annex Canada, which he has stated since January. Trump argued that Canada would be better off as the 51st state of the United States, citing a supposed $200 billion annual loss to Canada.

However, in April 2025, Canada eased its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, signaling a de-escalation in North America’s trade standoff. This aligned with a more conciliatory tone recently adopted by the Trump administration. During his meeting with Mark Carney in the Oval Office, Trump suggested that Canada as the 51st state of the U.S. would be “a wonderful marriage”, to which the Canadian PM replied, Canada was “not for sale, won’t be ever.”

The speech by King Charles III is seen as a strategic move to further strengthen Canada’s position amid these developments. According to experts, the King will need to strike a balance between expressing solidarity with Canada and maintaining the UK’s strong relationship with the United States.

Image via Shutterstock

