Trump Administration Eyes Deep-Sea Mining Near American Samoa Amid Push For Critical Minerals

The Donald Trump administration is making plans that could set the stage for deep-sea mining off the coast of American Samoa.

The move comes after an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at quickening access to critical seabed resources in the interest of national security and economic development.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the Interior Department announced plans to begin a formal inquiry to assess industry and public interest in seabed mineral extraction near American Samoa, a U.S. territory in the South Pacific. According to The Hill, this preliminary step, called a “request for information and interest," is meant to collect feedback from stakeholders like mining companies and the Indigenous Island community.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, "By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security."

See Also: Walmart Cuts 1,500 Corporate Jobs To Streamline Operations Amid Tariff Pressures

Why It Matters: According to the World Resources Institute, the aim of deep-sea mining is to "retrieve valuable mineral deposits found on the ocean’s floor, hundreds or even thousands of meters below its surface." The depths of the sea are home to a diverse range of marine life and contain "significant reserves of copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements."

While deep-sea mining could reduce U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains, environmental advocates warn that the practice may cause lasting ecological damage, including toxic sediment plumes, noise pollution, and irreversible harm to fragile marine ecosystems.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, only 1.1% of the knowledge needed to make science-based decisions about whether deep-seabed mining can go ahead is currently available.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com