Bitcoin BTC/USD extended its bullish streak today, breaking above $111,000 for the first time and marking a new all-time high. The rally comes amid a wave of institutional inflows, renewed sovereign interest, and a rare alignment of regulatory momentum in the U.S.
From an open near $109,700; Bitcoin touched $111,900 intraday—up roughly 4% on the day and 7% on the week. Aggregate open interest in futures markets hit a record $74.3 billion, pointing to leveraged bets on continued upside.
Don't Miss:
- Trade crypto futures on Plus500 with up to $200 in bonuses — no wallets, just price speculation and free paper trading to practice different strategies.
- New to trading crypto? Get up to $400 in rewards for successfully completing short educational courses and placing your first qualifying trade on Coinbase.
Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day, forming a golden cross, a precursor to sustained bullish trends. The 14-day RSI sits at 62, indicating momentum is strong but not yet overheated.
Spot volume over the last 24 hours reached $90.7 billion, up 12% from the prior day. Short positions totaling $1.2 billion between $107,000 and $108,000 are now vulnerable, creating the potential for a short squeeze that could accelerate a move toward $115,000.
U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have pulled in $2.8 billion in net inflows in May so far. According to Farside data, May 19 alone saw $667 million, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC. The wave of ETF activity has coincided with a surge in on-chain realized cap, which rose by $3 billion on the day, pointing to renewed conviction from long-term holders.
Wallets holding large balances added roughly 83,000 BTC over the past month. El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, announced the country’s Bitcoin stash has reached $678 million in unrealized gains—a 124% increase from its original cost basis. Texas passed Senate Bill 21, paving the way for a state-run Bitcoin reserve, pending Governor Greg Abbott’s signature.
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) endorsed the GENIUS Act, which proposes shifting a portion of the U.S. Treasury’s gold reserves into Bitcoin over five years. She called it a strategic step toward cementing U.S. leadership in digital assets.
A decisive close above $112,000 could open a path to $120,000 by mid-June, especially if ETF flows and macro tailwinds hold. A breakdown below $108,000 would increase the risk of near-term profit-taking. Traders are positioning for continued volatility as Bitcoin enters price discovery. While still early, the combined momentum at the state and federal levels marks a notable shift in sentiment toward broader Bitcoin adoption.
Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD are expected to benefit from a rotation once Bitcoin consolidates. Analyst Mena Theodorou notes that liquidity “tends to concentrate in BTC during breakouts.” According to eToro’s Reece Hobson, altcoin rally likely needs more monetary easing and a Bitcoin dominance closer to 70%. BTC dominance currently stands at 61%.
Bitcoin is commanding center stage. Sentiment remains broadly bullish, but eyes are on the $110,000 level as a key support. Traders continue to track ETF flows, regulatory headlines, and macro catalysts to see if the rally has further room to run—or if a cooldown is imminent.
More Opportunities:
- Grow your IRA or 401(k) with Crypto – unlock the power of alternative investments including a Crypto IRA within your retirement account.
- Trade, earn, and grow your crypto portfolio with Crypto.com — plus receive up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens if you're a new customer.
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.