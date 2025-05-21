What's Going On With Cipher Mining Stock Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points
- CoreWeave provided the details regarding the pricing of its $150 million senior note offering.
- The notes have an interest rate of 1.75%.
- Discover the top trade setups and strategies beating the S&P this year —live this Wednesday at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Cipher Mining, Inc. CIFR stock is trading lower Wednesday. The company the provided details regarding the pricing of its senior note offering.
What To Know: The company announced $150 million in senior notes due in 2030. The notes carry an interest rate of 1.75%.
Net proceeds from the offering, before expenses, will total $145.87 million.
Cipher plans to use the proceeds to complete Phase 1 of its Black Pearl data center project. This includes purchasing the remaining mining rigs at a discount, covering tariffs and shipping costs and funding infrastructure-related capital expenses.
The company also noted that a portion of the funds may be used for general corporate purposes.
Related Link: ‘You’re About To Turn $38K Into $8K So Fast You’re Gonna Blink’ Dave Ramsey Slams Caller Who Used Company Stipend To Lease A New Vehicle
CIFR Price Action: At the time of writing, Cipher stock is trading 7.94% lower at $3.48, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.