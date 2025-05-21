Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading at $0.00001486, giving a 1.95% return in a day. While SHIB dropped 9.19% in the past week, it has grown 16.97% in a month. The price action comes on the back of the SHIB community, which is in mayhem, as an anonymous whale has liquidated over 10.76 billion tokens, raising concerns about short-term volatility and investor sentiment.

A whale moved its full SHIB holding, valued at about $153,000, over to Bybit Exchange, in two separate transactions. The wallet had been dormant for almost a year, and the last large transaction was a 1.6 billion SHIB sale to KuCoin. The liquidation happened when SHIB consolidated below a crucial resistance of $0.000017.

Questions are raised about whether it was a deliberate exit on recent profits, or an early warning of more downside risk.

The meme coin is trading just above the 50-day moving average, indicating that there's still technical support. Losing momentum at the current point would leave SHIB vulnerable to additional selling pressure, particularly if whales continue dumping the token.

A consolidation sentiment can be seen as the altcoin market recorded a decline of over $30 billion over the last week. The fear among SHIB investors is growing, as they are expressing concerns on social media regarding the direction of the token.

Responding to growing pessimism, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, Lucie, reminded the community on X, formerly Twitter Inc. TWTR, that no project can force investors to choose it. She highlighted the Shiba Inu team’s ongoing efforts to develop the ecosystem, referencing projects like Shibarium and the SHIB Metaverse. Lucie believes that continued innovation and utility-driven growth will ultimately attract loyal holders who believe in the project’s long-term value.

According to Binance BNB/USD, SHIB can rise by 1000x and reach $1 if it crosses the market cap of $8.47 trillion. According to the on-chain activity, SHIB is one of the most actively traded meme coins despite the recent price consolidation. If projects like SHIB Metaverse and Shibarium Layer-2 expansion continue to grow, the short-term volatility can be controlled.

SHIB has established a bullish setup backed by the 50-day EMA, and the 200-day EMA serves as the cap at around $0.000016. If bullish momentum picks up, analysts indicate that SHIB would be back at $0.00001525 later, and even touch the $0.000020 level.

A downside break below the current $0.000014 could test the next major support at $0.000011. The increased volatility after the whale exit follows a risk that SHIB may not hold current levels.

While the whale liquidation has rattled investor confidence, there's still hope for SHIB due to its project development road map and community support. Traders are observing SHIB closely to see whether it can maintain its price and get an upward momentum, or if the whale sell-off would lead to even more price correction.

