Ethereum ETH/USD is currently trading at $2587, marking a minor 0.82% increase over the past 24 hours. The day's range saw lows of $2446.5 and highs near $2593.17. The fading momentum comes in spite of bullish fundamentals such as nearing the midline of the Gaussian Channel, and $115 million in fresh institutional inflow.
Ethereum's price is stalling, signaling a critical juncture for traders. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, crypto analyst, Michael Van De Poppe, pointed out that Ethereum is approaching a crucial support zone. If Ethereum holds this level, a rally toward the $3000 mark may be on the horizon.
Don't Miss:
- Trade crypto futures on Plus500 with up to $200 in bonuses — no wallets, just price speculation and free paper trading to practice different strategies.
- New to trading crypto? Get up to $400 in rewards for successfully completing short educational courses and placing your first qualifying trade on Coinbase.
Michael's analysis finds support in on-chain metrics shared by Glassnode, which indicate heavy trading activity and resistance between the $2400 and $2900 zone. ETH's ability to stay above this range can confirm a bullish momentum.
According to NewsBTC, with ETH hovering around the $2500 mark, the market may be overheating. RSI levels are creeping into the overbought territory, and funding rates are rising, both signaling that a correction may be around the corner. With momentum slowing down, a short term price correction may follow as investors move to the accumulation phase.
Institutional interest in Ethereum remains robust. Abraxas Capital Management, a London-based investment firm, is ramping up ETH holdings. Per LookOnChain, the company purchased 46,295 ETH worth $115.3 million. Beginning earlier this month, the firm has accumulated 350,703 ETH, totaling around $830 million in value.
According to BeInCrypto, the firm has been channeling its funds to Ethereum by reducing its holdings in Bitcoin BTC/USD, marking a shift in institutional interest. The move comes as a part of the firm's objectives with its Alpha Ethereum fund, targeted at outperforming ETH's native price through conditional leverage.
Per GlassNode, Ethereum's on-chain data is not mirroring the optimistic sentiment. Ethereum's latest Pectra upgrade, aimed at improving scalability and security, hasn't delivered the user engagement as expected. User activity has fallen, with a 1.8% drop in users making their first transaction on Ethereum as compared to the monthly average. User churn has gone down by 8%, indicating higher retention despite no new users.
A transfer worth $262 million in ETH was made by an Ethereum co-founder, Jeffrey Wilcke, to the Kraken cryptocurrency ecosystem, sparking potential sell-off concerns and implications on the ETH price with increased whale liquidation.
According to CoinTelegraph, a bullish pattern has reemerged on Ethereum's price chart, with ETH moving near the midline of the two-week Gaussian channel flip. Crossovers precede strong rallies, with ETH rising over 93% in 2023 and 1820% in 2020 after similar moves.
ETH's struggle below the 0.5 to 0.618 Fibonacci levels indicates a potential short-term pullback, with support around $2150 and $1900 slowing any sustained bullish momentum.
Ethereum's price action in the short term remains uncertain amid conflicting indicators, while market watchers await clarity.
More Opportunities:
- Grow your IRA or 401(k) with Crypto – unlock the power of alternative investments including a Crypto IRA within your retirement account.
- Trade, earn, and grow your crypto portfolio with Crypto.com — plus receive up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens if you're a new customer.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.