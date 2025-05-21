Dogecoin DOGE/USD is holding near $0.226 after a volatile month marked by a 44% rally and recent consolidation. The price follows support from whale wallets, in spite the SEC’s move to delay decisions on spot ETFs for both Dogecoin and Ripple XRP/USD, citing the need for further public input under market-protection rules, which has added a layer of uncertainty to the altcoin market.

DOGE remains one of the most-watched assets, both technically and sentimentally, as it tests key resistance levels and shows signs of renewed bullish structure.

Trading volume hovered around $1.76 billion, with DOGE moving between $0.224 and $0.233. The flat session reflects a pause, not a reversal, following its early May highs. Despite an 18% pullback from the peak, the price structure suggests consolidation rather than breakdown. Multiple technical signals—including an emerging bull-flag pattern and inverse head-and-shoulders formation— could trigger a breakout toward the $0.35–$0.45 range.

According to CoinDesk, whale wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE added over 1 billion coins this past month. Large holders recently sold off around $40 million in DOGE. Accumulation by other whales has offset selling pressure, helping maintain the asset’s current structure. The inflows signal confidence among major players and could provide a launchpad if retail momentum returns.

Short-term charts show support forming around $0.218–$0.219, with consistent seller presence near $0.233–$0.234. A sustained move past $0.24–$0.26 would open the door to higher targets. The $0.26 level remains the immediate hurdle. A decisive break above could mark the start of the next leg up.

MACD signals have flipped bullish, and trading volume is showing signs of recovery. The shifts align with broader market strength—Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading around $106K and Ethereum ETH/USD near $2.53K. The crypto Fear & Greed Index sits at 69, reflecting risk-on sentiment, causing meme coins like DOGE to remain attractive for short-term traders.

The SEC’s language signals no immediate rejection, but the timeline remains murky. Per Decrypt, after Bitcoin ETF approvals, attention is shifting to altcoin funds—putting DOGE in the middle of the next regulatory fight. The outcome could shape how seriously it’s taken by institutions and whether fresh capital follows.

DOGE’s jump from $0.13 to $0.27 isn’t out of character. It’s the whiplash move traders expect from a high-beta asset; big upside, fast reversals, and not much middle ground. Price action could stay choppy, especially around major resistance zones.

DOGE's failure to reclaim $0.26 in the coming sessions may invite a retest of the $0.213 area, which served as key support during earlier pullbacks. If DOGE breaks out instead, traders are eyeing $0.30–$0.40 as the next target zone.

DOGE is holding ground as traders circle the $0.26 line and the bullish thesis holds.

Image: Shutterstock