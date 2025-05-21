Move over, bullion — Bitcoin BTC/USD is officially the new bling in American portfolios.

The Nakamoto Project and Gold IRA Guide presented data showing that more Americans now hold Bitcoin than gold.

An estimated 50 million Americans own some form of Bitcoin, compared to 37 million who own gold, stated Barchart.

Data from Bitinfocharts also validates the trend. There are currently at least 48,995,583 crypto wallets with more than one dollar worth of Bitcoin.

The digital asset has gone from fringe experiment to national reserve asset in a remarkably short time, and the numbers are starting to reflect a generational shift in how Americans think about wealth preservation.

BTC’s 130% Vs. Gold’s 62% Surge Since Bitcoin ETF Approval

The January 2024 approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC gave crypto legitimacy and accessibility — two hurdles that had long kept it in the shadow of traditional assets like gold. Since then, Bitcoin has surged 130%, while the S&P 500 is up around 24%, and the SPDR Gold Trust GLD — the popular ETF tracking gold, has risen about 62% since then.

So what's behind Bitcoin's breakout from niche to mainstream?

For one, ease of access. Gold may be timeless, but it doesn't sit neatly in your smartphone. Meanwhile, Bitcoin can be purchased on any brokerage app, held in cold storage, or allocated through ETFs. Younger investors, less tied to the historical narrative of gold as the ultimate safe haven, seem to be placing their trust in code over coins.

From an investor standpoint, the implications are clear: Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative asset. It’s become a real contender for portfolio diversification — especially among younger demographics who view it as both a hedge and a growth play. Meanwhile, gold continues to hold its ground, but it's no longer the undisputed king of the “store-of-value” hill.

Whether Bitcoin holds this lead remains to be seen. But if asset flows and ETF inflows are any indication, America's digital gold rush is still gaining momentum — one block at a time.

